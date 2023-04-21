The Most Popular Dog Breeds In America Revealed

There are an estimated 78 million dog owners in the United States. Each year, the American Kennel Club tracks dog registrations to see which breeds are gaining in popularity in the United States and which ones are falling out of favor. Several obvious factors that help a breed’s national popularity include size, maintenance, hypoallergenic coats, disposition, temperament, and of course name recognition. Dachshunds, beagles, bulldogs, and rottweilers are all very popular. Poodles, German shepherds, golden and labrador retrievers all landed in the top five breeds. Currently, the most popular dog in the United States is a French bulldog.