96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

The Most Popular Dog Breeds In America Revealed

April 21, 2023 9:22AM CDT
Share
The Most Popular Dog Breeds In America Revealed
Getty Images

There are an estimated 78 million dog owners in the United States.   Each year, the American Kennel Club tracks dog registrations to see which breeds are gaining in popularity in the United States and which ones are falling out of favor.    Several obvious factors that help a breed’s national popularity include size, maintenance, hypoallergenic coats, disposition, temperament, and of course name recognition. Dachshunds, beagles, bulldogs, and rottweilers are all very popular.   Poodles, German shepherds, golden and labrador retrievers all landed in the top five breeds. Currently, the most popular dog in the United States is a French bulldog.

 

More about:
963KLLL
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

Memory LaneOld Dominion
11:36am
Your ManJosh Turner
11:29am
Hate My HeartCarrie Underwood
11:26am
Cold Beer Calling My NameJameson Rodgers/luke Combs
11:22am
HumanCody Johnson
11:19am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Congratulations to Kendra Sanchez from Ron Hoover RV and Marine and KLLL!
2

Kane Brown Gets Hit W/ Boot While Performing
3

Thomas Rhett Shows off How He Spent His Birthday in New Snap
4

Luke Combs Is Opening a Bar
5

The Wienermobile Visits the Hub City! (Piloted by Lubbock Local!)