The “New” Home Opener is This Saturday…

After last weekend’s Match was rescheduled due to Mother Nature (see below for information). The “new” 2023 NPSL Season Home Opener is this Saturday vs Brownsville at Lubbock-Cooper Pirate Stadium. The “new” Home Opener is presented by Alliance Credit Union. First 2,000 fans in attendance will receive branded Yellow/Red Cards. As the Team is training hard this week to prepare for the Home Opener, the Lubbock Matadors have been all over the LBK. As you know, we love our community and look forward to seeing the LBK out in full force and full voice for Saturday’s game. Additional information about the Home Opener is below including our Pre-Game Block Party and More. Tickets on sale at www.lubbockmatadors.com Stadium opens at 6:30pm for a 7:30pm kickoff. Everything you need to know about Saturday’s game is below…

On Thursday, your Lubbock Matadors players and Notorious participated in a Kicking & Reading program at City of Lubbock Godeke Branch Library. Matadors read to the kids then played soccer. All participants received a Matadors Bookmark and a ticket to Saturday’s game. Like we said, we love our community!

On Friday, we have your Pre-Game meal plans taken care of, join Lubbock Matadors partner Parry’s for Dine to Donate. From 5-9pm on Friday, Parry’s will donate 20% to the Lubbock Soccer Association. Great food and helping a great organization like LSA.

A block from the Stadium is CR 2300 where the Lubbock Matadors will set up the popular pre-game block party from 5-7pm. Similar to last year, we’ll have Tents for shade, Mijo’s Food Truck, great Two Docs Beer, Kids Games, Live Music, Free Chiropractic Sessions and more. Party is FREE for all Fans. Fans who are 21+ will buy a $10 Beer Pass to get Two Docs Beer during the Two Hour Party. Pretty darn good deal, do the math! Get to Pirate Stadium early and join the Matadors for a great party before heading into Pirate Stadium for the game.

Saturday is a White Out. Your Matadors will be wearing our White Two Docs PUMA Kits and fans are encouraged to wear White. If you need some cool white Matadors gear, you can purchase at the Matadors Pop Up Shop or online at lubbockmatadors.com.

At all home games at Pirate Stadium, your Matadors will have a Food Truck Village. Excited to share the great Food Trucks setting up for Saturday’s “new” Home Opener. One thing we know, we’re all going to be eating good at Matadors home games this season.

Lineup for this Saturday:

Pre-Game Block Party 5-7pm Mijo’s

During game inside Stadium

Howdy’s Ice Cream

Llano Cubano

Rico Empanadas

D’Lites

Thank you Lubbock-Cooper ISD for your amazing support. We’re excited to call Pirate Stadium home. Thanks for sharing your beautiful stadium with the Matadors. As a Thank You to all LCISD Families & Friends, you can save $4 per ticket for Saturday night by using Promo Code LCPFAMILY at lubbockmatadors.com click Tickets. We’re looking forward to a great season.

May 13th match has been rescheduled to July 5th.