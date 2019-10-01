      Weather Alert

‘The Owl’ lands at #1 for Zac Brown Band

Oct 1, 2019 @ 11:09am

BBR/BMGZac Brown Band’s sixth album, The Owl, debuts at number one on Billboards Top Country Albums chart this week, selling 106,000 equivalent album units in its first seven days. It’s the fifth chart-topping album for ZBB on the country ranking.

The Owl also lands at number two on the all-genre Billboard 200, debuting in the top ten, just as every previous ZBB albums have done.

Meanwhile, The Owl’s lead single, “Someone I Used to Know,” is a top thirty hit on the country airplay chart. Zac Brown also released his surprise solo album, The Controversy, on September 27.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

TAGS
963KLLL Country News KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
National Dive Bar Day
Team KLLL
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
Recent JMM Podcasts