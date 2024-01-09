96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

The Pioneer Woman’s got a winter soup for you

January 9, 2024 3:15PM CST
Getty Images

It’s time to cozy up this soup season with a hearty bowl of soup, and The Pioneer Woman‘s got you covered.

The Pioneer Woman‘s Ree Drummond has shared her recipe for her instant pot creamy chicken and wild rice soup. It’s got a prep time of one hour and uses ingredients such as boneless chicken thighs, celery, carrots, chicken broth, uncooked wild rice and fresh lemon juice.

“This soup is DELICIOUS, and can easily just be made in a dutch oven if you aren’t an Instant Pot person,” Ree shares on Facebook. “Love the slight chewiness of the wild rice!

You can check out the full instant pot creamy chicken and wild rice soup recipe now at thepioneerwoman.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

