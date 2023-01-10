96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

The reason Tim McGraw’s likely to be at this year’s Super Bowl

January 10, 2023 11:30AM CST
Share
The reason Tim McGraw’s likely to be at this year’s Super Bowl

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

So far, there are only a handful of chances to see Tim McGraw in concert this year, and the first one will be Super Bowl weekend in Arizona.

Tim’s set to headline BetMGM West Fest Saturday, February 11, at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale. Newcomer Bailey Zimmerman will open the outdoor show, which takes place in close proximity to State Farm Stadium, where the game will be played the next day.

The first tickets go on sale Wednesday for BetMGM customers in Arizona via the company’s app, before becoming available to the general public on Thursday. You can find more info here

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Thank GodKane Brown/katelyn Brown
7:48am
Runnin Outta MoonlightRandy Houser
7:45am
Down To OneLuke Bryan
7:29am
What He Didnt DoCarly Pearce
7:26am
Pick Me UpGabby Barrett
7:13am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Happy New Year Friends!
2

Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Explains His Love For Hunting & Guns
3

KPOT Establishment at Old Furr’s Location
4

January 2023 Events
5

Tim McGraw's Photo Of Brother Leaves Fans Fearing Up His Safety