Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

The Riskiest Surfaces For Coronavirus And How To Clean Them

Mar 27, 2020 @ 9:12am

What kind of surfaces are most susceptible for coronavirus to live on?

Smooth surfaces like plastic and metal carry a high risk.

Surfaces that get plenty of traffic like doorknobs, faucets, and phones. Computer mice and toilet handles also see plenty of touching. Indoor surfaces are riskier than outdoor ones because UV rays can kill off some viruses.

How do you protect yourself? Do what medical experts have been saying. Wash your hands for 20 seconds after contact. Stop touching your face. Make sure you can clean riskier surfaces on a regular basis. In public places, avoid touching surfaces if you can and use disinfecting wipes to clean surfaces used by many people.

How have you been doing with washing your hands and not touching your face?

