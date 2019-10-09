The road map to Walker County — and why it leads to “The Hamptons”

Shea FlynnWho’s country’s next big thing? That’s always the question, but there’s one band that may have a leg up: the new sister duo Walker County.

Ivy Dene’s an undeniable vocal talent and guitarist, and Sophie Dawn contributes blood harmony while attacking the drum kit. Hailing from Sulphur Springs, Indiana, Walker County is a family affair all the way. Dad Billy plays lead guitar, and Walker is their last name.

That doesn’t mean they don’t already have some built-in star power, though. They’re represented by the same folks who manage big names like Kenny Chesney, Old Dominion, Michael Ray and more.

This week, Walker County previewed their debut single, “The Hamptons,” during a stripped-down set at an invitation-only brunch at Warner Music Nashville.

“We’re big family people,” Ivy told the crown of Music City insiders. “We absolutely love the way we grew up. Our small town means the world to us. And this song’s all about that.”

“It’s about no matter where you go in life, remember the people who made you who you are, and remember the lifestyle that made you who you are, and that you can have Hamptons fun and you don’t need Hamptons money for it,” she explained. “So you can be from a small town and have a good time, too!”

The Hamptons, of course, is the seaside enclave that’s typically a destination for New York City’s rich and famous.

You’ll be able to stream or download Walker County’s take on “The Hamptons” on Friday. Check out their new music video then as well.

