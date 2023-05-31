The Silent Wings Museum Commemorates the 79th Anniversary of D-Day

Please join the Silent Wings Museum in commemorating the 79th anniversary of the Normandy Invasion on Saturday and Sunday, June 3-4, 2023. The Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

The community is invited to this free, family-friendly, annual event honoring the sacrifices made by Allied forces during the Normandy Invasion to gain a critical foothold on French soil. More than 500 American CG-4A gliders landed behind enemy lines in Normandy during the wee hours of June 6 and continuing into June 7, carrying desperately needed supplies, troops, and vehicles to secure strategic areas inland and resupply the Allied ground forces.

Activities throughout the weekend include vintage WWII aircraft and vehicles on display, educational activities, a performance of “Letters Home” in the theatre, and more!

Join our Curator for a fast-paced gallery tour highlighting how the Silent Wings Museum cares for unique artifacts that tell the story of the American Glider Pilot. Curatorial tours are scheduled for 11:30 AM and 3:30 PM on both Saturday and Sunday.

Aircraft slated to appear:

C-47 “Southern Cross” from The Greatest Generation Aircraft

Aircraft from the National WASP WWII Museum, the Texas Air Museum in Slaton, Blue Sky Airfield and other participants

Aircraft appearances dependent on weather and other circumstances

For more information, please contact the Silent Wings Museum at (806) 775-3049 or visit us online at www.silentwingsmuseum.com. Follow the Silent Wings Museum on social media @silentwingsmuseum for more thematic content.

The Silent Wings Museum is located at 6202 N. I-27 (Exit 9) in Lubbock’s old airport terminal.

