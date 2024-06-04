The Silent Wings Museum Commemorates the 80th Anniversary of D-Day

Please join the Silent Wings Museum in commemorating the 80th anniversary of the Normandy Invasion on Saturday, June 8 and Sunday, June 9, 2024. The Museum will be open from 10 AM to 5 PM both days.

The community is invited to this free, family-friendly, annual event honoring the sacrifices made by Allied forces during the Normandy Invasion to gain a critical foothold on French soil. More than 500 Allied gliders landed behind enemy lines in Normandy during the early hours of June 6 and continuing into June 7, carrying desperately needed supplies, troops, and vehicles to secure strategic areas inland and resupply the Allied ground forces.

Activities throughout the weekend include vintage WWII aircraft and vehicles on display, children’s activities, screenings of the documentary D-Day Remembered, and more! All aircraft will fly in and be on display as weather permits.

Gather for a guided experience “D-Day Moments” for a deeper understanding of what the Glider Pilots were thinking and feeling during this historic time.

Aircraft slated to appear:

• C-47 “Southern Cross” from The Greatest Generation Aircraft

• World War II era aircraft from the Texas Air Museum in Slaton, Blue Sky Airfield and other participants

• Aircraft appearances dependent on weather and other circumstances

For more information and full schedule, please contact the Silent Wings Museum at (806) 775-3049 or visit us online at www.silentwingsmuseum.com. Follow the Silent Wings Museum on social media @silentwingsmuseum for more thematic content.

The Silent Wings Museum is located at 6202 N. I-27 (Exit 9) in Lubbock’s old airport terminal.

###