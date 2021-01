The Tap Dancer from Fox’s “I Can See Your Voice” Heather Youmans

She once tapped in a Flintstones themed leotard, like to relax by watching Gilmore Girls and loves “Wicked” Heather Youmans, the Tap Dancer from Fox’s “I Can See Your Voice” joins us Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.