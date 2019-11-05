The Top 20 Places To Travel In 2020

ILULISSAT, GREENLAND - JULY 23: A full moon is seen over an iceberg that broke off from the Jakobshavn Glacier on July 23, 2013 in Ilulissat, Greenland. As the sea levels around the globe rise, researchers affilitated with the National Science Foundation and other organizations are studying the phenomena of the melting glaciers and its long-term ramifications. The warmer temperatures that have had an effect on the glaciers in Greenland also have altered the ways in which the local populace farm, fish, hunt and even travel across land. In recent years, sea level rise in places such as Miami Beach has led to increased street flooding and prompted leaders such as New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg to propose a $19.5 billion plan to boost the citys capacity to withstand future extreme weather events by, among other things, devising mechanisms to withstand flooding. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Looking to get away for a few days in the new year but need some ideas on where to travel? Airbnb has a few suggestions.

Taking a look at the current booking trends, here are the destinations where people are going in 2020.

At the top of the list is Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rounding out the top five are Bilbao, Spain, Buriram, Thailand, Sunbury in Australia, and Romania, so make sure your passport is handy.

Two other US cities make the list: Eugene, Oregon and Cape Canaveral, Florida, as well as Courtenay in British Columbia and Guadalajara, Mexico.

Where are you jet setting off to in the new year?