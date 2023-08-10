The Top 3 Golf Courses You Can Play in Lubbock

Written by Stratton Sims

Alpha Media Intern

If you’re looking to play locally here in Lubbock, here are the top three courses you need to check out!

The Rawls Golf Course at Texas Tech

Home of the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the Rawls Golf Course serves as a perfect opportunity to put your golf skills to the test. Founded in nothing but the flatlands of west Texas, the Rawls Course serves as a great course to

catch a glimpse of the old-school way of golf. Learning to a more links-style of gameplay, the Rawls Course will require precision all the way from the tee box to the tap in.

Finding your ball bounding through mounds, drifting with the wind and bending in ways you could not imagine on the greens, the Rawls Course at Texas Tech is a golfer’s paradise when it

comes to creativity.

Reese Golf Course

Found in West Lubbock, Reese Golf Course or “Reese Resort” as some may call it, serves as a perfect golfer’s playground to learn the game while also growing on it. The golf course can be located just next to the old Reese Air Force Base, which closed on September 30, 1997, which plays a crucial role in the wind flow found gusting across the course. Golfers will not need to worry about buying or bringing extra balls thanks to the wide-open

layout of the course. Although there is water off the number one tee box and other places found scattered throughout the back nine, golfers must only worry about keeping their ball inside the fence and not on State

Highway 114 or the Air Force Base.

Meadowbrook Golf Course

Serving as one of the long-standing municipal golf courses in Lubbock, Meadowbrook Golf Course is an excellent place to pick up the game while also challenging it on every hole. Hosting two separate 18-hole golf courses, Meadowbrook’s Creek and Canyon course offer tough gameplay if not in the correct position from off the tee box, but rewarding relief if the proper angle can be taken on certain shots. If you are looking for a golf course that seems to be more tree-lined and allows you to take a break from the west Texas winds, Meadowbrook is just the place for you. Meadowbrook Golf Course continues to remain fair on pricing, giving its strong-standing source of entertainment for Lubbock citizens to this day.