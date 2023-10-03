96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

The U.S. Air Force Band “Airmen of Note” on Tour

October 3, 2023 10:58AM CDT
The United States Air Force Band’s premier jazz ensemble “The Airmen of Note” from Washington, D.C. is heading out on a 9-day community relations tour to Texas and New Mexico. The tour honors the service of Airmen both past and present, and highlights the excellence of military members working across the globe. All concerts are free and open to the public though do require tickets. Ticket information for these concerts is available at
https://www.music.af.mil/Bands/The-United-States-Air-Force-Band/Events/

Friday, November 10 at 7:00 p.m.
Plano ISD Robinson Fine Arts Center
1800 Alma Dr.
Plano, TX 75075

Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m.
UT Arlington – Texas Hall
701 W Nedderman Dr.
Alington, TX 76010

Sunday, November 12 at 3:00 p.m.
Abilene Convention Center
1100 N 6th St.
Abilene, TX 79601

Monday, November 13 at 7:00 p.m.
Monterey High School
3211 47th St.
Lubbock, TX 79413

Tuesday, November 14 at 7:00 p.m.
Roswell Convention & Civic Center
912 N Main St.
Roswell, NM 88201

Wednesday, November 15 at 7:00 p.m.
Organ Mountain High School
5700 Mesa Grande Dr.
Las Cruces, NM 88011

Thursday, November 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Magoffin Auditorium
675 Circle Dr.
El Paso, TX 79902

Friday, November 17 at 7:30 p.m.
Kiva Auditorium
401 2nd St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87102

Saturday, November 18 at 8:00 p.m.
V. Sue Cleveland High School
4800 Cleveland Heights Rd. NE
Rio Rancho, NM 87144

Flight Chief CMSgt Brian Macdonald: “We are excited to bring the band to Texas and New Mexico! Performing live and meeting communities around the country is a regular highlight of our mission, and we look forward to sharing America’s original music with people in each city!”

The Airmen of Note is one of the six performing ensembles within The United States Air Force Band, the premier musical organization of the U.S. Air Force. Stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., The United States Air Force Band honors those who have served, inspires American citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and connects with the global community on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and the United States of America.

B-ROLL VIDEO/AUDIO
https://usaf-band.box.com/s/yhpjddlq8ne88hzm3mfzs8mt0jtnw225

OFFICIAL PHOTO
https://usaf-band.box.com/s/qc92mm8j5ppg46tg0lgq3r3ancypc2a6

“The Airmen of Note”

