The U.S. Air Force Band “Airmen of Note” on Tour
The United States Air Force Band’s premier jazz ensemble “The Airmen of Note” from Washington, D.C. is heading out on a 9-day community relations tour to Texas and New Mexico. The tour honors the service of Airmen both past and present, and highlights the excellence of military members working across the globe. All concerts are free and open to the public though do require tickets. Ticket information for these concerts is available at
https://www.music.af.mil/Bands/The-United-States-Air-Force-Band/Events/
Friday, November 10 at 7:00 p.m.
Plano ISD Robinson Fine Arts Center
1800 Alma Dr.
Plano, TX 75075
Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m.
UT Arlington – Texas Hall
701 W Nedderman Dr.
Alington, TX 76010
Sunday, November 12 at 3:00 p.m.
Abilene Convention Center
1100 N 6th St.
Abilene, TX 79601
Monday, November 13 at 7:00 p.m.
Monterey High School
3211 47th St.
Lubbock, TX 79413
Tuesday, November 14 at 7:00 p.m.
Roswell Convention & Civic Center
912 N Main St.
Roswell, NM 88201
Wednesday, November 15 at 7:00 p.m.
Organ Mountain High School
5700 Mesa Grande Dr.
Las Cruces, NM 88011
Thursday, November 16 at 7:30 p.m.
Magoffin Auditorium
675 Circle Dr.
El Paso, TX 79902
Friday, November 17 at 7:30 p.m.
Kiva Auditorium
401 2nd St. NW
Albuquerque, NM 87102
Saturday, November 18 at 8:00 p.m.
V. Sue Cleveland High School
4800 Cleveland Heights Rd. NE
Rio Rancho, NM 87144
Flight Chief CMSgt Brian Macdonald: “We are excited to bring the band to Texas and New Mexico! Performing live and meeting communities around the country is a regular highlight of our mission, and we look forward to sharing America’s original music with people in each city!”
The Airmen of Note is one of the six performing ensembles within The United States Air Force Band, the premier musical organization of the U.S. Air Force. Stationed at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C., The United States Air Force Band honors those who have served, inspires American citizens to heightened patriotism and service, and connects with the global community on behalf of the U.S. Air Force and the United States of America.
B-ROLL VIDEO/AUDIO
https://usaf-band.box.com/s/yhpjddlq8ne88hzm3mfzs8mt0jtnw225
OFFICIAL PHOTO
https://usaf-band.box.com/s/qc92mm8j5ppg46tg0lgq3r3ancypc2a6
SOCIAL MEDIA
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/USAFBand
Twitter: @USAFBand
Instagram: usafband
YouTube: TheUSAFBand
###