96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

‘The Voice’ enlists Dan + Shay as first coaching duo

June 22, 2023 12:50PM CDT
Share
Ralph Bavaro/NBC

NBC’s The Voice will soon have its first-ever coaching duo. 

The network has announced Grammy-winning country duo Dan + Shay as the newest coaches for season 25, which is set to air in spring 2024.

The “Tequila” hitmakers join returning coaches Reba McEntireJohn Legend and Chance the Rapper

This won’t be the first time Dan + Shay appear on The Voice. The pair’s Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney previously joined longtime coach Blake Shelton as Battle Advisors for Team Blake in season 20.

While you wait for next year’s 25th season, be sure to watch season 24 of The Voice with coaches Reba, John, Niall Horan and Gwen Stefani this fall.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Blown AwayCarrie Underwood
6:53pm
Blown AwayCarrie Underwood
6:53pm
Standing Room OnlyTim Mcgraw
6:49pm
Greatest Love StoryLanco
6:46pm
One Thing At A TimeMorgan Wallen
6:38pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Magician, Cowboys Fan, Dad and In Town for Father's Day at the Cactus Theater
2

Luke Bryan unites a military couple onstage
3

Jelly Roll’s grateful for his country music friends, including Lainey + Cody
4

BBQ Guru Steven Raichlen on "The Barbecue! Bible"
5

Lubbock’s Top 10… Affordable Things to Do with Kids this Summer