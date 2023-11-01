96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

‘The Voice’ taps Wynonna Judd as mega mentor

November 1, 2023 10:30AM CDT
ABC

Wynonna Judd has been announced as The Voice‘s season 24 mega mentor.

Wynonna will mentor contestants on coaches Reba McEntireGwen StefaniNiall Horan and John Legend‘s teams as they ready for the three-way Knockouts starting November 6.

“I’m a Judd, not a judge,” Wynonna shared on Instagram. “It is SUCH a privilege to be the Mega Mentor on this season of @nbcthevoice!!!!”

“Surprise! I am so excited to have my friend @wynonnajudd join us at @nbcthevoice as this season’s Mega Mentor,” Reba captions her Instagram Reel of both country icons on set. “Wy is the perfect person for this and I can’t wait for you to see all the great advice she gives to these talented artists.”

Reba previously served as mega mentor for season 23, before stepping into her new role as coach.

The Voice airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

