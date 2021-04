The Voice’s Christine Cain talks Team Legend and more!

She loves wearing black and gold, gave a gag gift of it’s a boy balloons to her best friend Chrishane and wants to work with Cam Anthony in the future. Christine Cain from NBC’s “The Voice” drops by to go Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.