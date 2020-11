The Voice’s Tanner Gomes

Tanner Gomes thinks Kliff Kingsbury has more swagger, eats Mexican when he’s sick and wants to duet with Kelly Clarkson. Time to talk fishing, Nashville & The Voice and go Beyond the Mic.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.