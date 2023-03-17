The wait is over: Bailey Zimmerman’s debut album is coming

Fast-rising country newcomer Bailey Zimmerman has announced his highly anticipated debut album, Religiously. The Album. Dropping on May 12 via Warner Music Nashville/Elektra, the 16-track collection features Bailey as a co-writer on 11 of its songs.

“The past two years of my life have been insane and the fact that I get to release my first ever album is so surreal,” Bailey shares in a statement. “Thank you to everyone that has had my back through thick and thin. I will never be able to repay y’all for the love and support, this album is for you.”

Bailey coupled this news with the release of the album’s title track, “Religiously.”

Religiously. The Album. will include Bailey’s number one debut single, “Fall in Love,” as well as his current single, “Rock and a Hard Place,” which is ascending to the top of the country charts.

Religiously. The Album. is available for preorder and presave now.

