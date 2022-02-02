The Wealthiest American Idol Alums

American Idol started in the early 2000’s and continues to produce superstars to this day. A list of the top 10 money-makers throughout the years of the show has been posted to Music Mayhem. Making the list includes Season 7 winner, David Cook earning $5 million. The youngest winner in American Idol history, season 6’s Jordan Sparks has $8 million dollars in the bank. Chris Daughtry who came in fourth place on the fifth season also has $8 million The top five include, Katharine McPhee with $14 million, Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson with $30 million. Season 1 winner Kelly Clarkson is worth $35 million, and Season 4’s Carrie Underwood tops with list with a $140 million in the bank!