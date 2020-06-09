The Weather Channel’s and Former Stand-Up Comedian Todd Borek Goes Beyond the Mic
His favorite ride at Disney World is Space Mountain, wants to know the secrets of the universe and a long suffering Detroit Lions fan. It’s time to talk stand-up comedy and the magic of the mystical green screen. From The Weather Channel our friend Todd Borek goes Beyond the Mic.
Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.