“The Weight…” of Strait: King George sets a new ‘Billboard’ record

They don't call him King George for nothin'.

This week, George Strait becomes the first artist in history to have placed one hundred songs on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, as “The Weight of the Badge” debuts at #56.

That’s really only part of the story, though. That total only dates back to the beginning of the Country Airplay tally, which started in January of 1990. If you look at the more comprehensive Hot Country Songs ranking, Strait’s charted 124 tunes in all, dating back to 1981.

“The Weight of the Badge” is the second single from his Honky Tonk Time Machine album.

