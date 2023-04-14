The Wienermobile Visits the Hub City! (Piloted by Lubbock Local!)

Hotdog! Starting today, April 14, the Oscar Mayer Hotdoggers will arrive in the Hub City in the Weinermobile! The 27-foot-long hot dog has traveled across the United States form coast-to-coast, and the driver is a Lubbock local herself. Katherine Abraham has visited 25 states throughout her 10 months with the Weinermobile, and now she gets to bring the hotdog to her own town!

Today, the Weinermobile will be at Market Street at 4205 98th street from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., as well as the Market Street at 11310 off Slide from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tomorrow, April 15, the Junior League of Lubbock will have Touch A Truck, located at 6002 of Slide from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

On Sunday, April 16, the Weinermobile will be at the Market Street at 4425 off 19th, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the Market Street at 6313 off 4th street from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Lastly, before leaving Lubbock on Wednesday April 19, one can look for the Weinermobile enjoying the Hub City; one should honk if the Weinermobile is spotted!

The Hotdoggers are ready to meet and greet and give a tour of the Weinermobile; one can even sit in the driver’s seat!

Don’t miss out on the fun with the Hotdoggers in the Hub City!