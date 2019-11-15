The women of country win the night as the CMA Awards finish on top

ABC/Image Group LAThe 53rd Annual CMA Awards was a solid winner in the TV ratings.
Eleven-point-three million viewers tuned in to see Carrie Underwood, Dolly Parton, and Reba McEntire host the female-centric show on Wednesday night.
That’s enough to make it the number one program of the night, while also delivering ABC’s largest Wednesday night audience of the TV season so far. The show also grew from last year, when 10.1 million tuned in to watch.
If you missed the show or would just like to see it again, you can watch it in its entirety for a limited time on demand via ABC or Hulu. You can also check out select performances on YouTube.
Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.