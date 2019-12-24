      Weather Alert

The Year in Country 2019: The ladies take center stage at the CMAs

Dec 24, 2019 @ 5:00am

ABC/Image Group LAIn 2015, one radio consultant sparked outrage, comparing female artists to the metaphorical tomatoes in the country music salad. While he seemed to advocate that only a few tomatoes were just fine, some of the genre’s biggest artists spoke out to say that’s not the case — that in fact, there aren’t nearly enough women on the country airwaves.

Nearly five years later, the Country Music Association confronted the problem head-on, dedicating country music’s biggest night, the CMA Awards, to its greatest female artists.

But did it work? Carrie Underwood — who hosted the show with Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire — was a big proponent of the theme, as well as a favorite to win Entertainer of the Year.

But ultimately, it wasn’t Carrie’s year. Garth Brooks took home the Entertainer of the Year trophy for a record-setting seventh time.

In an interesting twist, Kacey Musgraves — who received virtually no radio airplay — walked away with Female Vocalist honors.

Still, it’s with noting that the CMA broadcast — which featured a plethora of female artists, including legends like Tanya Tucker and New Artist of the Year Ashley McBryde — was one of the highest-rated in recent years.

There are plenty of positive signs: Carrie, Maren MorrisKelsea Ballerini, and Lindsey Ell all enjoyed number ones in 2019. Trisha Yearwood, who proudly points out she’s 55, managed to score her biggest hit in a decade with “Every Girl in This Town.” Newcomers like Ingrid Andress and Caylee Hammack tasted their first success with their debut singles.

But ultimately, a quick look at the final radio airplay chart of the 2010’s reveals there’s still far to go: only about ten of the artists in country’s top 50 are women.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

TAGS
963KLLL Country News KLLL Lubbock
You May Also Like
Get Hired! Work with Us!
Team KLLL
Is the Woodrow Haunted Manor REALLY HAUNTED?
Lubbock Arts & Entertainment Kerns Style / Science Spectrum Calendar
For the One That Got Away: Country Music's Greatest Heartbreak Songs
Recent JMM Podcasts