Therapy Dog Returns To Boston Marathon To Cheer On Runners

Yesterday hundreds of thousands of spectators showed up to cheer on the runners of the 123rd running of the Boston Marathon. And, one of those spectators was a Golden Retriever named Spencer, who for the second year in a row made an appearance to show his support.

Last year, Spencer was seen in a viral video, carrying two flags in his mouth while athletes ran by him.

After seeing how much of an impact Spencer had on the runners, owner Rich Powers brought him to the race again — this time dressed in a bright, yellow raincoat to keep him dry and a “We Are Boston Strong” flag in his mouth as his way of cheering on the runners.

Of course, running 26.2 miles is physically and emotionally draining. That’s why the encouragement from a sweet dog like Spencer brought so many smiles to the runners out on the course.