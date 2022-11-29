96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

“There are no words” for Jackson Dean as “Don’t Come Lookin’” becomes his first #1

November 29, 2022 5:00AM CST
ABC

You’ll have to forgive Jackson Dean if he’s a little speechless these days. His debut single, “Don’t Come Lookin’,” has become his first number one. 

“There are no words to, like, explain how it feels to… like be this close to the top,” he tells ABC Audio. “…I feel extremely humble and grateful, like that people have believed in it and believed in me and someone like me from the last place that you would expect I’d be from.”

That place is Jackson’s hometown: Odenton, Maryland.

“I’ve walked a lot of miles to get here,” he continues, “and I’m just extremely grateful and just very appreciative of all the love that it’s gotten.”

“And yeah, that’s about all I can say about it,” he adds with a smile.  

“Don’t Come Lookin’” is the lead release from Jackson’s debut album, Greenbroke. The song was previously featured in an episode of Yellowstone.

