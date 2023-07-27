96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

There’s no halting the creative spirit in Hailey Whitters

July 27, 2023 5:00AM CDT
Share
ABC

You can’t stop the flow of creative juices — just ask Hailey Whitters

Whether she’s touring, performing or readying for a project’s release, one thing’s for sure — she’s always dreaming up the next song and album.

“I’m always kind of creating something, you know? I mean, all these records I’ve dropped, I think this is my fourth record, but I’ve dropped like three or something like that,” Hailey tells ABC Audio.

“They all come quick and I find even when I’m on the road all the time, I’m still trying to get back to Nashville and be in the writing room and write for the next project,” she adds. “So I’ve always got a little something up my sleeve.”

The next thing up Hailey’s sleeve — that we know of, at least — is her six-song I’m In Love EP, arriving Friday, July 28. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Memory LaneOld Dominion
6:48am
Hell Of A ViewEric Church
6:42am
ReligiouslyBailey Zimmerman
6:39am
Someone Else Calling You BabyLuke Bryan
6:35am
Youre Gonna Miss ThisTrace Adkins
6:24am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Critterfest 2023
2

Chris Young announces new song, “Young Love & Saturday Nights”
3

Performing on the CMA Fest main stage has been a dream come true for Jordan Davis
4

Jordan Davis Was Hilariously Caught Dozing Off During Dierks Bentley's Show
5

Luke Bryan recounts his early days in Nashville + meeting Vince Gill