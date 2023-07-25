96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

There’s no slowing down Luke Combs’ “Fast Car”

July 25, 2023 10:15AM CDT
ABC/Connie Chornuk

Luke Combs‘ cover of Tracy Chapman‘s “Fast Car” is continuing to break records.

The song is now a four-week #1 on Billboard‘s Country Airplay chart, making it “the longest Country Airplay domination among remakes of pop hits,” according to Billboard.

Prior to this, Brooks & Dunn and Alan Jackson tied with a three-week #1 for their covers of B.W. Stevenson‘s “My Maria” and Eddie Cochran‘s “Summertime Blues,” respectively.

Additionally, “Fast Car,” which appears on Luke’s latest album, Gettin’ Old, continues its reign on the Mediabase Country chart for a second consecutive week.

