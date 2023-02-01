96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

These Annoying Songs Are Sure To Get Stuck In Your Head

February 1, 2023 9:12AM CST
These Annoying Songs Are Sure To Get Stuck In Your Head
If you’ve ever had a song stuck in your head, you know how annoying it can be. Here is a list of the most annoying songs that are hard to get out of your head.

  • “We Built This City” by Jefferson Starship
  • “Believe” by Cher
  • “It’s A Small World” The Sherman Brothers
  • “Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen
  • “Macarena” by Los Del Río
  • “Final Countdown” by Europe
  • “MMMBop” by Hanson
  • “Photograph” by Nickelback
  • “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice”
  • “Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus
  • “Friday” by Rebecca Black
  • “Karma Chameleon” by Culture Club
  • “I Love You” Barney
  • “Whip My Hair” by Willow Smith
  • “Livin’ La Vida Loca” by Ricky Martin
  • “Take Me Home, Country Road” by John Denver and Bill Danoff
  • “Cotton Eye Joe” by Rednex
  • “Who Let The Dogs Out” by Baha Men                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                          Which song gets stuck in your head?
