These Annoying Songs Are Sure To Get Stuck In Your Head
February 1, 2023 9:12AM CST
Getty Images old notes on brown paper
If you’ve ever had a song stuck in your head, you know how annoying it can be. Here is a list of the most annoying songs that are hard to get out of your head.
- “We Built This City” by Jefferson Starship
- “Believe” by Cher
- “It’s A Small World” The Sherman Brothers
- “Call Me Maybe” by Carly Rae Jepsen
- “Macarena” by Los Del Río
- “Final Countdown” by Europe
- “MMMBop” by Hanson
- “Photograph” by Nickelback
- “Ice Ice Baby” by Vanilla Ice”
- “Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus
- “Friday” by Rebecca Black
- “Karma Chameleon” by Culture Club
- “I Love You” Barney
- “Whip My Hair” by Willow Smith
- “Livin’ La Vida Loca” by Ricky Martin
- “Take Me Home, Country Road” by John Denver and Bill Danoff
- “Cotton Eye Joe” by Rednex
- “Who Let The Dogs Out” by Baha Men Which song gets stuck in your head?
