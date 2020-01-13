This Billionaire Will Send A Single Lady To The Moon…Literally
Guys, no pressure, but next time you offer to take your lady somewhere exotic know this: a Japanese billionaire is seeking a single woman to accompany him to the moon in 2023 via a SpaceX rocket.
Japanese businessman Yusuka Maezawa, who sold his online fashion company Zozo for over $3 billion, posted on Twitter that he’s looking for “a single woman in her twenties with a bright personality who is always positive” to go to the moon with him. Maezawa’s search for his solar system soul mate will be featured on a Japanese TV show called “Full Moon Lovers”.
Single ladies have until January 17th to apply for a trip around the moon. Oh, yeah, one other requirement; ladies must be cool with being shot into orbit at around 17,000 miles per hour. Bring your Dramamine.
If you had a chance to go on a free date around the moon would you take it?
How much pressure would you feel on a date like that?