“This has been quite a journey”: As 'Buy Me a Boat' goes gold, Chris Janson looks back at the past five years

Oct 30, 2020 @ 2:30pm

Jared C. Tilton/Getty ImagesFive years ago, Chris Janson roared into the country mainstream with the release of his “Buy Me a Boat” and a debut album of the same name.

Since then, the singer has amassed four chart-topping singles, a spot as a Grand Ole Opry Member, one billion global career streams and many more accolades. Recently, “Buy Me a Boat” received 3x platinum certification from the RIAA.

But as Chris points out in a video retrospective looking back at his career to date, his brand-new RIAA gold certification for the Buy Me a Boat album is particularly meaningful.

“This is an album, which is ultra-special to me, because this means that you went out and you purchased a CD,” the singer told his fans in the clip. “Or however you did it — you bought the full-length album. So thank you very much for this. This means a lot.”

Chris’ single, “Waitin’ on 5,” is currently climbing the charts.

By Carena Liptak
