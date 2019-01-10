THIS is Dierks Bently’s “Burning Man Tour On Ice”!
By Kris Mason
|
Jan 10, 2019 @ 1:54 PM

Jon Pardi in tha hooouse!  At first, I thought this video was going to be dumb.  I get the humor and all but it’s another case of “everyone wants to be funny”.  I’m also guilty of this!  It happens.  Anyway, I didn’t think much of “Burning Man on Ice” then, Jon Pardi shows up and freakin’ kills it!  Jon Pardi does not belong in ice skates and he truly looks like it.  Nothing against Bently.  He did a great job!  However, in my mind Jon Pardi saved this video!

Dierks Bentley injury update:

“I still have a bad hip from taking a spill for creating my art.”

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Off The Rails Country Music Fest 2019 Aaron Watson and friends coming to Fair Park Coliseum Houston Rodeo Concert Line-Up Whats Happening In Lubbock Junkyard Donates 3,000 Pounds of Spare Change Found In Cars
Comments