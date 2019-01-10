THIS is Dierks Bently’s “Burning Man Tour On Ice”!

Jon Pardi in tha hooouse! At first, I thought this video was going to be dumb. I get the humor and all but it’s another case of “everyone wants to be funny”. I’m also guilty of this! It happens. Anyway, I didn’t think much of “Burning Man on Ice” then, Jon Pardi shows up and freakin’ kills it! Jon Pardi does not belong in ice skates and he truly looks like it. Nothing against Bently. He did a great job! However, in my mind Jon Pardi saved this video!

Dierks Bentley injury update: