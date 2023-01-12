“This Is How We Roll”: Brian Kelley’s catching up with ‘MTV Cribs’

ABC

Want to know more about the “naked barista”? That’s just one of the questions that’ll be answered when Brian Kelley makes his debut on MTV Cribs Thursday night.

Brian and his wife, Brittney, show the iconic MTV show around their Nashville home as part of season 19. You’ll get the chance to watch them frolic in the backyard with their four beloved German shepherds, check out their tidy fridge and figure out what’s going on around the coffee pot.

Tune in Thursday at 9 p.m. ET to see the country couple on Cribs.

Brian’s currently in the studio working on new music, as he and Tyler Hubbard take a break from Florida Georgia Line to pursue their solo endeavors.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.