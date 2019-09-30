“This Is It”: Scotty McCreery to play the Mother Church in March

Steve Lowry/Ryman Auditorium Scotty McCreery will headline Music City’s historic Ryman Auditorium for the first time in six years on Wednesday, March 11.

Singer/songwriter Heather Morgan and Adam Doleac will open the show.

“When you play in Nashville, you’ve got to be on your A-game, and when you play the Ryman Auditorium, you have to give it everything you’ve got,” Scotty says.

“I cannot wait to be back on that stage where my heroes have performed,” he adds. “I’ve been looking forward to this for a while now. We’re going to have a fun night.”

Pre-sales for the concert start on Tuesday, before tickets become available to the general public on Thursday.

“In Between,” the third single from Scotty’s Seasons Change album, is climbing the chart now. It’s the follow-up to his number ones, “This Is It” and “Five More Minutes.”

