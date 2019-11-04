      Weather Alert

This One’s for the Girls: The CMA Awards extends its female-centric theme to presenters, too

Nov 4, 2019 @ 10:51am

Country Music Association The 53rd Annual CMA Awards will be a celebration of country music’s most-loved female voices, and Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire will co-host the show with Carrie Underwood.  But that theme is carrying over to the telecast’s presenters, too.

Deana CarterJanie FrickeKathy MatteaMartina McBrideJennifer NettlesPam Tillis, and Trisha Yearwood will all take a turn handing out trophies later this month at the ceremony.

Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth — who’s recently done duets with both Reba and Dolly — will present as well, along with Blanco BrownVince GillMidlandCraig MorganMorgan Wallen, and more.

The packed performance lineup already includes Kelsea BalleriniBrooks & Dunn with Brothers OsborneGarth Brooks with Blake SheltonEric ChurchLuke CombsDan + ShayLady Antebellum and HalseyMiranda LambertRebaMaren MorrisKacey Musgraves with Willie NelsonOld Dominion, Dolly with for KING & COUNTRY and Zach WilliamsPink and Chris StapletonThomas Rhett, Carrie, and Keith Urban. Look for more big moments to be announced this week.

You can tune in for all the action — live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena — on Wednesday, November 13, starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

