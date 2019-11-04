This One’s for the Girls: The CMA Awards extends its female-centric theme to presenters, too

Country Music Association The 53rd Annual CMA Awards will be a celebration of country music’s most-loved female voices, and Dolly Parton and Reba McEntire will co-host the show with Carrie Underwood. But that theme is carrying over to the telecast’s presenters, too.

Deana Carter, Janie Fricke, Kathy Mattea, Martina McBride, Jennifer Nettles, Pam Tillis, and Trisha Yearwood will all take a turn handing out trophies later this month at the ceremony.

Actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth — who’s recently done duets with both Reba and Dolly — will present as well, along with Blanco Brown, Vince Gill, Midland, Craig Morgan, Morgan Wallen, and more.

The packed performance lineup already includes Kelsea Ballerini, Brooks & Dunn with Brothers Osborne, Garth Brooks with Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Lady Antebellum and Halsey, Miranda Lambert, Reba, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves with Willie Nelson, Old Dominion, Dolly with for KING & COUNTRY and Zach Williams, Pink and Chris Stapleton, Thomas Rhett, Carrie, and Keith Urban. Look for more big moments to be announced this week.

You can tune in for all the action — live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena — on Wednesday, November 13, starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.