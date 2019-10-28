‘This One’s for You,’ Shania: Luke Combs is one week away from breaking a longstanding record

River House Artists/Columbia NashvilleWhen Shania Twain said Come on Over, she must’ve been talking to Luke Combs.

This week, Luke ties the Canadian superstar’s record for the most weeks at number one on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart thanks to his debut effort, This One’s for You.

Both have racked up fifty weeks at number one so far.

Shania’s crossover smash came out in 1997, while Luke started his non-consecutive reign at the top in June of 2017. All five of the singles from This One’s for You made it to number one as well.

Luke’s second full-length album, What You See Is What You Get, comes out November 8.

Copyright © 2019, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.