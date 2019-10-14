Thomas Rhett doesn’t just “Threaten [Nashville] with a Good Time” — he delivers — in VHS Tour closer

ABC/Mark Levine Thomas Rhett delivered an Entertainer-of-the-Year-worthy performance this weekend during the final night of his VHS Tour at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

From the moment he popped onstage, TR served up plenty of swagger, charisma and all the hits fans expect: “Look What God Gave Her,” “Craving You,” “Sixteen,” “Life Changes,” and “Die a Happy Man,” among them.

Throughout the show, Thomas reminded fans he’s still one of them, signing autographs and taking selfies from the long catwalk that spanned almost the entire length of the arena.

Near the end of the show, TR helped a couple with their gender reveal. They’re having a girl, something Rhett knows a thing or two about. His daughters Willa Gray and Ada James were in the audience, along with their mom, Lauren, who’s expecting the couple’s third daughter. TR looked into the future for the evening’s only unreleased song, “To the Guys That Date My Girls.”

As with any respectable Nashville show, there were plenty of special guests and big moments. Little Big Town brought the party on their collaboration with TR, “Don’t Threaten Me with a Good Time.” Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard joined TR at the end of the catwalk for the song Thomas Rhett wrote for FGL, “Round Here.”

Openers Russell Dickerson and Dustin Lynch subbed for Jon Pardi on “Beer Can’t Fix,” from TR’s Center Point Road record. TR’s whole family came onstage to lead the arena in a “Happy Birthday” sing-along for his other opener: his dad, Rhett Akins, who turned 50 at the stroke of midnight.

Next up, Thomas Rhett vies for both Male Vocalist and Album of the Year at next month’s CMA Awards. From there, the countdown is on until TR eventually takes his place among the Entertainer of the Year contenders.

