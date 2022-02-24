      Weather Alert

Thomas Rhett hilariously enlists the help of a new PR expert, Rodney, to help promote his new album

Feb 24, 2022 @ 1:30pm

ABC

Any press is good press, right? Maybe not, Thomas Rhett discovers, in a hilarious skit he posted to social media this week.

Thomas is gearing up for the release of his Where We Started album, so of course, he needs publicity. In this goofy clip, the singer “hires” a new PR expert named Rodney, who coaches TR through some unorthodox approaches to selling his record.

For example, Rodney — who bears a resemblance to Dwight from The Office, with a personality to match — encourages Thomas to get on the phone and cold-call potential album buyers. First up on the phone is Brent, who apparently previously bought pool chlorine from Rodney, and who has no clue who Thomas Rhett is.

“Hey buddy,” Rodney says, hopping on the phone when he sees that TR isn’t impressing this potential customer. “He’s gonna make you a custom monogrammed duck call, Brent.”

“Brent, I can’t promise you that,” the singer adds drily.

TR might not make you a custom duck call, but you can pre-order his new album, Where We Started, now. Its lead single, “Slow Down Summer,” is out now, and the full project will drop in April.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

You May Also Like
Luke Bryan’s mom hits the town for his Las Vegas residency: “The eagle has landed”
Brett Young’s wife stars as the one that got away in his painful “You Didn’t” music video
“Can’t Have Mine”: Dylan Scott keeps the ball rolling with another new song after announcing his next album
“Fishin’ on a River”: Jake Owen trades in his tackle box for a tear in his beer in this new heartbreak song
Sam Hunt's Pregnant Wife Has Filed For Divorce
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On