Thomas Rhett hits NYC with Colbert appearance, MSG show, Times Square video reveal

ABC/Mark LevineIt’s a big week in the big city for Thomas Rhett.

The country superstar is set to perform his new single “Remember You Young” on the Late Show With Stephen Colbert tonight. On Friday, the grand unveiling of the video for the reflective tune will happen on a billboard in New York’s Times Square in New York City — and on YouTube at 11:15 a.m. CT.

Also on Friday in New York City, TR will do a headlining, sold-out show at Madison Square Garden — one of the many stops on his six-month Very Hot Summer Tour, in support of his latest album Center Point Road.

In addition to “Remember You Young,” Center Point Road also features “Look what God Gave Her.” The album is the only country release to debut at number one on the all-genre Billboard 200 in 2019.

TR and his wife Lauren are also expecting their third child, a girl.

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs at 11:35 p.m. on CBS.

