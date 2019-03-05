Thomas Rhett immediately hits the top 20 with his new song, “Look What God Gave Her”

The Valory Music Co. – Just days after performing his new single on Saturday Night Live, Thomas Rhett now has the highest debut of his career so far with “Look What God Gave Her.”

The lead release from his forthcoming Center Point Road album is already at #20 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart, even though it only came out last Friday.

If you missed TR singing “Look What God Gave Her” on Saturday night, you can check out his performance online, along with his SNL take on another new song, “Don’t Threaten Me with a Good Time.”

The album version of the latter song, which features Little Big Town, is available to stream or download now. The full record arrives May 31.