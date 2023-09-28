96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Thomas Rhett is bringing his Nashville show to you

September 28, 2023 2:15PM CDT
Share
ABC

Unable to make it out to Thomas Rhett‘s upcoming headlining shows in Nashville? Don’t worry, he has you covered.

Thomas has announced that he’s livestreaming his Home Team Tour 23 concert live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Friday, September 29, at 9:15 p.m. CT, via his YouTube channel.

“So stoked to tell y’all that we’re live streaming Friday night’s #hometeamtour23 stop from Nashville!” Thomas shares on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Thomas will conclude his Home Team Tour 23 on Saturday, September 30, with his second Nashville show.

To set a reminder for this livestream, visit Thomas’ YouTube.

Thomas’ 20 NUMBER ONES collection and a recently teased “special new track” arrive September 29 and can be preordered now.

https://youtube.com/watch?v=cJooBnPbTd4&si=Wk1No2DS76mkv3vc

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Beer Never Broke My HeartLuke Combs
4:26pm
God Gave Me A GirlRussell Dickerson
4:23pm
BoondocksLittle Big Town
4:19pm
Next Thing You KnowJordan Davis
4:17pm
There Was This GirlRiley Green
4:10pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Finding Joy: Craig Ferguson Unplugged
2

Kane Brown Had Doubts About 'Bury Me In Georgia'
3

Hear Kelsea Ballerini's Viral VMAs 2023 Performance That Left Fans "Speechless"
4

Dave Barry's 'Swamp Story': Florida's Wild Tales Unveiled
5

'Homer The Mini Cow' Makes Teen's Wish Come True