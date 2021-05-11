      Weather Alert

Thomas Rhett is 'Country Again' on the 'Billboard' 200

May 11, 2021 @ 11:00am

The Valory Music Co.

Thomas Rhett has scored his fifth top 10 debut on the Billboard 200 with his new album, Country Again: Side A.

The project — the first installment of a two-part release — debuted at #10 following its April 30 release. It also entered the Billboard Top Country Albums chart at number two.

This marks Thomas’ fifth consecutive album to appear inside the top 10 on the all-genre chart, beginning with his 2013 debut, It Goes Like This. In 2017, Life Changes became his first album to reach #1 on the Billboard 200, with its 2019 follow-up Center Point Road achieving the same feat. 

Country Again‘s lead single “What’s Your Country Song?” became the superstar’s 16th #1 hit, and the title track is currently inside the top 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.  

