96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Thomas Rhett Is Overcoming His Fear of Horses

September 29, 2022 9:08AM CDT
Share
Thomas Rhett Is Overcoming His Fear of Horses

Thomas Rhett is working to overcome a life long fear of his.  He has always had a fear of horses.  His wife, on the other hand, loves horses, grew up with horses and takes their kids riding several days a week.  So Thomas is meeting his fears head on.  He is learning to ride a horse and posted a video of him getting a lesson.  He captioned the video, I’ve been pretty freaked out by horses most of my life….today was the closest I’ve really been to a horse in my adult life and it was incredible. I plan to be around them a lot more often.

What is a fear you would like to overcome?

More about:
963KLLL
Country News
KLLL
Lubbock

Recently Played

Buy DirtJordan Davis/luke Bryan
3:43pm
The Kind Of Love We MakeLuke Combs
3:39pm
Nobody To BlameChris Stapleton
3:35pm
Wishful DrinkingIngrid Andress/sam Hunt
3:29pm
Free And Easy (down The RoadDierks Bentley
3:25pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Red Raiders Alums Introduces Toddi Vodka
2

Lubbock Native Performs with U.S. Navy Band at Concert in Norway
3

Joyland Says Goodbye After 50 Years
4

The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance Announces the Addition of Over 500 Jobs and More Than $66M into the Lubbock Community
5

How Long Do You Need To Walk Outside To See a Boost in Your Mental Health?

Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang

Recent JMM Podcasts