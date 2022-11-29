96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean + Brooks & Dunn to headline 2023 TidalWave Festival

November 29, 2022 12:00PM CST
Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean + Brooks & Dunn to headline 2023 TidalWave Festival

It might be chilly and gray in Nashville, but Thomas Rhett, Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn are already looking ahead to summer fun.

The three superstar acts have been announced as headliners for the 2023 TidalWave Music Festival, which is set to take place in Atlantic City Beach, New Jersey, next August. The beachside event will feature two stages and 30 country artists, spread across a three-day schedule.

Also on the lineup are Cole Swindell, Jo Dee Messina, Dustin Lynch, Jelly Roll, Priscilla Block and many more. Singer-songwriter Ray Wylie Hubbard will play a special set during the festival.

Now in its second consecutive year, the 2023 TidalWave fest is offering layaway plan passes for $43 down to festivalgoers who buy before January 3. The general on-sale date is December 16, but fans who attended the festival last year will have access to a special pre-sale on December 13.

Visit the festival’s website to view a complete lineup and ticket packaging details.

