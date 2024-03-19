96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Thomas Rhett locks in 22nd #1 with “Mamaw’s House”

March 19, 2024 11:50AM CDT
Share
Courtesy of The Valory Music Co.

Thomas Rhett has earned his 22nd career #1 with “Mamaw’s House.”

The Morgan Wallen-assisted single was penned by Thomas, Morgan, Matt Dragstrem and Chase McGill, and serves as an ode to the singers’ grandmothers.

“Both of our Mamaws were such a big part of shaping us into the men we are today, so I loved being able to pay tribute to them in this way,” says Thomas. “God Bless all the Mamaws out there for making us all better people and thank y’all for loving on them with us!”

On writing “Mamaw’s House,” Morgan shares, “Many times in the past I’ve been open and honest about the love I have for my Mamaw Boots. It was only a matter of time before a song was inspired by her. I dedicate this one to not only her but to my living grandmothers as well. I hope they know what a big part they’ve all played in shaping my life.”

New music from Thomas will arrive in May. While you wait, check out his upcoming tour dates at thomasrhett.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Dont YaBrett Eldredge
7:00pm
BulletproofNate Smith
6:57pm
My GirlDylan Scott
6:54pm
Wildflowers And Wild HorsesLainey Wilson
6:45pm
5 Foot 9Tyler Hubbard
6:42pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Gary Allan Marries Molly Martin in a Spontaneous, Intimate Ceremony
2

Shania Twain Has A Barbie
3

Discover the Beat of the South: Artimus Pyle's 'Anthems'
4

The Punk Rock Saga of 'Sweetie Candy Vigilante' with John Cafiero
5

Scream 7 to Aliens Discovering Gold Records