Thomas Rhett recounts failed attempt at public disguise with wife Lauren

March 15, 2024 2:30PM CDT
How do the stars go incognito in public? Sometimes with a cowboy hat — which is what Thomas Rhett did recently.

Thomas, who typically doesn’t sport a hat onstage, recently recounted his hilarious failed attempt at not being publicly recognized thanks to his wife, Lauren Akins.

“Lauren: why are you wearing a cowboy hat at the beach? Me: cause I never wear one, I’ll fly right under the radar,” Thomas captioned his Instagram post while recalling what happened.

“Lauren: you are literally the only person down here wearing one *5 seconds later* Random stranger from the sidewalk: hey is that thomas rhett wearing a cowboy hat,” he recounted. “As always, @laur_akins was right. Love you honey.”

The “Die a Happy Man” singer also added a fun fact in the comments, “Best part… when we said hi I said how did you know it was me they said ‘we didn’t. we noticed your wife.’”

You can check out Thomas’ post in full on Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

