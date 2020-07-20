Thomas Rhett returns to the studio to record new music
ABC/Mark LevineThomas Rhett has returned to the studio to record new music.
The “Life Changes” singer shared a series of shots on Instagram from inside the studio. A black and white photo shows him beaming as he steps up to the microphone, while another features a wide shot of the mixing board.
Thomas did practice social distancing, and he and his colleagues are wearing masks in the photos. Photographer Spencer Combs, who spent a week with Thomas in the studio, revealed in an Instagrampost that everyone was required to wear masks and get temperature checks before coming into the studio, calling it “the new shooting normal!”
“Can’t wait for y’all to hear what we’ve been working on in the studio. I truly think this is some of the best music I’ve written,” Thomas describes in the caption.
Throughout quarantine, Thomas has been sharing a series of new songs he’s written, including “Things Dads Do,” “Want It Again,” “What’s Your Country Song” and many more.
In March, Thomas released the uplifting single “Be a Light,” featuring Reba McEntire, Keith Urban, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin. It’s currently in the top 10 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.
By Cillea Houghton
