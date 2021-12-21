      Weather Alert

Thomas Rhett shares adorable photo of one-month-old daughter

Dec 21, 2021 @ 3:00pm

Thomas Rhett is giving fans a look into life at home with a new baby.

On Monday, Thomas shared a new photo of his one-month-old daughter, Lillie, looking up at the camera with a serious yet precious expression on her face. “Lillie girl,” he captioned the sweet pic with the raised hands emoji. 

Fans were quick to flood the comment section with kind words, writing, “so gorgeous,” “so adorable” and “she’s beautiful!” 

Thomas and his wife Lauren welcomed Lillie in November. She joins older sisters Willa, 6, Ada, 4, and one-year-old Lennon

The country star recently turned his parenthood experience into a song called “Years Are Short,” which he shared on Instagram.  

