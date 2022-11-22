Thomas Rhett thinks it’s “absolutely insane” that “Half of Me” is his 20th number-one hit

ABC

Thomas Rhett’s career is coming full circle.

2022 marks a decade since the release of his debut single, “Something to Do With My Hands,” and just before the end of the year, he notched another big accomplishment: his 20th number-one country single as an artist, “Half of Me,” a duet with Riley Green.

“It’s pretty quick, you know?” TR marvels in an interview with his record label. “I’m 32 years old. I feel so blessed to just have accomplished what we’ve gotten to do in the last 10 years, which is absolutely insane.”

The song is special, too. Not only is it a collaboration with his buddy Riley, but he also co-wrote it with his songwriter dad Rhett Akins, who’s been writing songs with Thomas since the very beginning.

“It is nuts,” the singer continues. “This is one of the simplest songs about beer that I think has ever existed.”

