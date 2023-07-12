96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Thomas Rhett to release new collection with Tecovas

July 12, 2023 3:15PM CDT
ABC

Country superstar Thomas Rhett is teaming up with cowboy boots and Western-style apparel retailer Tecovas to launch the new Thomas Rhett x Tecovas Collection.

The announcement arrived on July 11 via a collaborative Instagram reel on Thomas and Tecovas’ profiles.

“Back in 2019 two buds bonded over a love of cowboy boots. Fast forward and they have a full collaboration launching!” Tecovas captions the post. “Mark your calendars, The Thomas Rhett x Tecovas Collection is coming July 20th [eyes emoji].”

Interested in this collection? Then head over to tecovas.com to register your interest and be notified as soon as it drops.

